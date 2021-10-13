UM St. Joseph Medical Center - Breast Health Center

The Cancer Institute at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, home to the Breast Health Center, provides expert, advanced, comprehensive treatment for those with any type of cancer. Their full range of specialists, including medical and surgical oncologists, specialized nurses and clinical staff, and more, offer advanced, compassionate care to support your best health.

In addition, UM St. Joseph Medical Center offers ongoing free and low-cost cancer screenings, as well as a spectrum of holistic services in the new Barbara L. Posner Wellness & Support Center to enhance cancer patients’ emotional, physical and spiritual well-being.

For more information, and to download your free Healthy Living for Cancer Prevention & Wellness guide, click here.

To learn more about breast health, WMAR-2 News and UM St. Joseph Medical Center will host a Pink Table Talk at 1:00pm on October 28th on the WMAR Facebook page.