UKG - Pay Equity

Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 23, 2022
The Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act became Law in 2009, yet on average women are still making just 82 cents for every dollar their male counterparts earn. For women of color the numbers are even worse. Black women will lose more than $1 million, on average, in lifetime earnings due to this persistent inequity.

A recent survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services of more than 450 executives indicates a shift in the right direction – with 74% reporting pay equity as a strategic priority for their organization. Employees are seeing it too - the survey of more than 3,000 employees also reveals that 71% believe their company is prioritizing pay equity.

While employees may see their companies prioritizing pay equity, only 41% agree their organizations have successfully achieved it. For men and women of color and other marginalized groups, that number drops to 35%.

Learn more about the survey here.

