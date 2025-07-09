UHC: Improving Men's Bone Health

Women aren’t the only ones who need to worry about their bones as they grow older. Men need to take note as well.

As we grow older and lose bone density and mass, we all may become more susceptible to bone-related conditions like osteoporosis. And weaker bones mean an increased risk of injury from falls.





Learn Tips for Improving Men's Bone Health

Dr. Joydip Roy, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare’s Mid-Atlantic Region, shares tips for men to stay healthy:

• Get a DEXA scan to measure bone density

• Review your family history and discuss risks with your doctor

• Eat right and exercise

• Safety-proof your surroundings by re-positioning tables, chairs and other furniture that may cause a fall

• Install handrails

• Keep floors dry to prevent slipping

