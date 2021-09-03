UHC Empowering Healthcare

Watch
Navigating health care today is about so much more than just medical care — 80% of what influences a person’s health has nothing to do with clinical care.

UnitedHealthcare recently awarded more than $11 million in Empowering Health grants across the country, including $2.25 million in the Mid-Atlantic region and $555,000 to a number of organizations in Maryland. Joining us to discuss this is Joe Ochipinti, the CEO for UnitedHealthcare of the Mid-Atlantic region.

The organizations in Maryland receiving grants are:

  • Maryland Food Bank – $255,000 to increase education about the Supporting Wellness at Pantries nutrition program.
  • CASA – $150,000 to support COVID-19 vaccine and health education outreach within immigrant, Latino and working-class communities.
  • Springboard Community Services – $95,000 to support public campaigns that normalize mental health services.
  • Community Crisis Services – $55,000 to provide mental health first-aid training to first responders and other community members.

For more information, visit UHC.com.

