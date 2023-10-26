Tuerk House offers help and hope for recovery from drug or alcohol abuse. Started in 1970 as an alcohol treatment center, Tuerk House expanded their services and moved into their current building in 1990.

Services include inpatient detox, crisis stabilization, residential and outpatient treatment, and medication assisted treatment like methadone and naloxone.

Tuerk House also has an urgent care, pharmacy, and mental health therapists on site, meaning you can find all of the services you need under one roof.

Tuerk House hopes to identify the gaps in overall treatment models as well as localized models and add services and programs as needed to help address substance abuse as a whole.

Contact Tuerk House here.