As the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the world, physicians struggled to learn more about how to treat the virus. Life science companies raced to fill clinical trials with enough diverse participants to effectively test and gain approval of life-saving vaccines. The world needed faster answers and clearer guidance.

One Seattle startup has been working on a solution. More than 20 healthcare systems covering 42 states have teamed up to share de-identified patient clinical care data through Truveta, a data platform that's helping to change the future of healthcare.

Truveta uses machine learning to de-identify health data and make it sortable by factors like age, gender, race, and co-morbidity conditions like cancer or diabetes. Soon, a doctor or researcher with access to the platform could look up demographics that match the patient in their office and see what common problems they might expect − as well as what may work best to help them.

