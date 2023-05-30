Watch Now
Truvaga - Stress Relief

Posted at 1:52 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 13:52:30-04

Everybody agrees that stress makes life less enjoyable, and it isn’t hard to see how it might even be a cause of racing thoughts, upset stomach, or sleep disruption. But did you know that chronic stress could lead to more serious medical problems like heart attacks, chronic pain, auto-immune diseases and even cancer?

Stress is handled by two different systems within the body - the autonomic nervous system and the parasympathetic. Stress signals like shallow breathing, racing heartbeat, or sweating are controlled by the autonomic, whereas the rest, relax, restore mode is handled in the parasympathetic system.

Truvaga helps relieve stress by stimulating the vagus nerve without implants or surgery. Just two minutes in the morning and at night can lead to reduced stress, better sleep, and more!

