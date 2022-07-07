One lesson the pandemic taught us was the importance of getting and staying connected, but millions of Americans still don't have access to reliable cell or internet service.

TruConnect is bridging the digital divide by offering subsidized wireless services to eligible low-income consumers through two of the FCC’s programs. The FCC’s Lifeline benefit was founded in 1985 to support in-home landlines but has since been expanded to include smartphones and data plans. This year, the FCC also introduced the new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to provide additional access to make broadband internet more affordable for qualifying Americans and Puerto Ricans.

Learn more or review eligibility requirements here.