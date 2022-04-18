Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Trolls LIVE!

Trolls LIVE!
Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 13:27:46-04

Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and their friends come to life on-stage in Trolls LIVE! -- their first ever live tour. The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing that the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show, jam-packed with all the epic music, glitter, humor and happiness only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!

Guests can also join Poppy and Branch in the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party. Enjoy a Meet & Greet photo opportunity with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch! Trolls LIVE! VIPs will also receive premium seating, a souvenir lanyard and more.

Click here for more information and tickets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019