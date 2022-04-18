Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and their friends come to life on-stage in Trolls LIVE! -- their first ever live tour. The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing that the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show, jam-packed with all the epic music, glitter, humor and happiness only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!

Guests can also join Poppy and Branch in the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party. Enjoy a Meet & Greet photo opportunity with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch! Trolls LIVE! VIPs will also receive premium seating, a souvenir lanyard and more.

Click here for more information and tickets.