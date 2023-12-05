From the team that brought you Kona-Ice comes a truck geared toward the adult crowd, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck!

Travelin' Toms is in many of the same venues you currently see a Kona-Ice truck. However, Tom’s is a year-round truck offering hot drinks to keep you warm in the cooler months and plenty of iced drinks such as Iced Coffee, Tea, Lemonade and our own “Tommy Palmer” drink to cool you off when it is hot outside.

These offerings will especially appeal to your employees and customers for your company’s employee days and Customer Appreciation events! You can thank your employees, teachers, local first responders, nursing staff, or anyone else by sending a sip!

Learn more and schedule a visit here.