TraumaNet - Violent Crime

In addition to treating the global COVID pandemic, Maryland trauma centers have had to also deal with an increase in traumatic injuries caused by violence.

Not a single day goes by that one of these elite hospitals does not care for a victim of violent crime. With nine adult trauma centers and 2 pediatric trauma centers, the Maryland Trauma Center Network, TraumaNet, is dedicated to curtail this glowing trend.

TraumaNet also focuses on care, injury prevention, and raising the bar on trauma care in Maryland.

If you or a loved one has been the victim of a violent crime or wants to break the circle of violence, please click here for resources to help.

