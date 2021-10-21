Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Town Square - Perry Hall

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:34 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 14:34:43-04

If you’re looking for an Adult Daycare that’s different from all the others, you’ll want to check out Town Square in Perry Hall. When you enter, you’ll think you were transported back to the 1950’s. This Reminiscent Approach provides feelings of peace and comfort.

Town Square specializes in memory care, and everyone on the staff is specially trained to deal with Dementia. In addition, they provide personal care and medication management, as well as PT, OT and Speech therapy.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019