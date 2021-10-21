Town Square - Perry Hall

If you’re looking for an Adult Daycare that’s different from all the others, you’ll want to check out Town Square in Perry Hall. When you enter, you’ll think you were transported back to the 1950’s. This Reminiscent Approach provides feelings of peace and comfort.

Town Square specializes in memory care, and everyone on the staff is specially trained to deal with Dementia. In addition, they provide personal care and medication management, as well as PT, OT and Speech therapy.

