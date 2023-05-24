Toni Braxton - Lupus Awareness Month

Singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and Maryland native Toni Braxton has been living with lupus for fifteen years. May is Lupus Awareness Month, and Toni is helping the cause by joining with the Get Uncomfortable Campaign.

Get Uncomfortable seeks to empower those with lupus nephritis, a serious and common complication of lupus that can lead to permanent kidney damage or kidney failure, to make kidney health a top priority. Lupus nephritis disproportionately affects women of color and the risk of death is three times greater for people with lupus nephritis than for other people with lupus without kidney involvement.

Routine tests may not be fun or comfortable, but they are a necessity. Toni also recommends finding a good support system and taking things day by day.

Learn more about Get Uncomfortable here.