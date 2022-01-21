For more than 10 years, Titan Hospitality and its award-winning, iconic collection of restaurant brands, including Smashing Grapes, Blackwall Hitch, and Blackwall Barn & Lodge, have been creating and offering unique, unforgettable experiences for its guests.

Menus are crafted seasonally to perfectly pair with the gorgeous ambiance and fantastic customer service. At Smashing Grapes, menus are based on West Coast and Mediterranean themes. This includes their signature Crispy Calamari, which includes fresh calamari, zucchini, yellow squash, fresno, chiles, garlic & herbs.

