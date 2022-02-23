Watch
Tips for Better Sleep

Posted at 2:29 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 14:29:25-05

Stop tossing and turning at night with these tips from the Better Sleep Council:

1. Evaluate your mattress every seven years. If it's time to buy a new one, look for a mattress certified by CertiPUR-US, made without chemicals of concern.

2. Update your pillow - if you can fold your pillow in half and it doesn't unfold, it's time for a new one.

3. Experiment with sheets- you may find you're more comfortable on a crisp percale cotton or a silky smooth sateen sheet.

4. Invest in blackout curtains, and remove or cover electronics with blue light.

Find more tips here.

