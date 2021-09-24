Hospital stays and doctor appointments can be scary for children, especially if they don't feel prepared or understand what's going on. Tiny Docs is a series of short, animated cartoons that help educate kids on health issues.

The videos cover subjects like mental health, chronic diseases, operations and surgeries, mask wearing, hand washing, and more. Content is vetted and approved by a panel of pediatric experts. You can see the videos in doctors offices and hospitals around the country, or access them at home on the Tiny Docs website.

Tiny Docs is anticipating several exciting new changes as they grow in 2022. Videos will be available in Spanish to reach even more kids and parents, and a new website and new partnerships will be announced soon.

Find the videos and follow tiny Docs here.