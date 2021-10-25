Tillamook and Food52 - Grazing Tables

Watch
Tillamook is a farmer owned and led coop, and each year they help provide grants to farmers who are struggling.

This year, they've partnered with Food52 for the All For Farmers Marketplace. Get an early start on holiday shopping and pick up a few goodies for yourself from the wide selection of food items, kitchen accessories, decor, and more! A portion of all sales and 100% of proceeds from the 52 X All Apron go towards helping our nation's farmers through the Brighter Future Fund.

Use the marketplace to find ingredients for a crowd-pleasing grazing table full of Tillamook Farmer's Collection cheeses, plus spreads, crackers, fruits, meats, and so much else!

Shop here.

Learn more about Tillamook here.

