Thyroid eye disease, or TED, is a chronic autoimmune disease. Symptoms include cause eye bulging, double vision and eye pain. TED can result in serious, long-term damage, including vision loss, if not diagnosed early.

TED is most common among people living with Graves’ disease. In fact, up to 50% of those with Graves’ disease may develop TED, but many don’t know it. Women are also more likely to develop TED, and smokers are more at risk for severe symptoms.

A TED Eye Specialist, such as an oculoplastic surgeon or neuro-ophthalmologist can help evaluate your symptoms and suggest a treatment plan.

