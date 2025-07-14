Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
There are so many reasons to say 'Hello Harford' this summer

Harford County has a ton of things to offer travelers this time of year. Whether you’re into nature, local flavors, or awesome community events, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Harford County!


Discover Harford County
Harford County is home to miles of biking, hiking, and nature trails plus beautiful state and county parks. Check out fun summer programming at nature centers like the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center . The farming community in Harford County is friendly and robust, with more than 30 working farms and creameries to visit, including Brad's Farm Market, Highview Farms, Jones Family Farm, Kent Meadows Farm, Keyes Creamery, Lohr’s Orchard, Meadow Branch Meats, and Little Creek Livestock. Be sure to check out weekly farmers markets too!

There are weekly events that everyone will love, from morning farmer's markets to live music at area breweries. Don't miss the Harford County Farm Fair from July 19-26, featuring 4-H exhibits and demonstrations, live music, lots of animals to meet, and entertainment including a tractor pull and rodeo!

Plan your summer here.

