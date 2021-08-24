The Wound Center at GBMC - August 2021

A wound is an opening of the skin caused by some sort of trauma. Most wounds heal on their own with proper care, but The Wound Center at GBMC is there to help if you have questions or concerns.

While wounds are hard to prevent completely, using caution goes a long way toward prevention. If you're planning an outdoor activity make sure to wear sunscreen, appropriate clothing, and bug spray. Carry a small first aid kit that includes wound wash, dry gauze and bandages, and an antibiotic cream. Do not use peroxide to clean wounds, as peroxide can cause more damage to the skin around the cut. Clean the wound with gentle soap and water, then apply a triple antibiotic cream and cover with gauze or a bandage.

If you notice any growing redness, odor, or drainage, or if you develop a fever, call the Wound Center to set up an appointment.

