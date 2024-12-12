The works of Baltimore tap dance legend Baby Laurence come alive at the Creative Alliance

Creative Alliance’s inaugural performing artist in residence, tap dancer and vocalist, Brinae Ali and her bandmates of the Baltimore Jazz Collective celebrate the life and legacy of Baltimore’s greatest tap dancer, legend Donald “Baby Laurence” Jackson.

Baby Laurence was the first tap dancer to record a jazz album, and was one of the most influential dancers of his time alongside names like Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. Baby Laurence not only helped pioneer jazz tap, he changed what being a tap dancer meant by creating his own rhythms to the music and allowing dance to be a engaging for the ears and eyes.

The Baby Laurence Legacy Project celebrates the artist's contribution to the world of dance and music. Brinae and her bandmates will present works in progress that reimagine his music, as well as original compositions and choreography.

Performances are February 21 and 22 at the Creative Alliance.

Learn more and find tickets here.