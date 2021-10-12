Watch
The Wonder Years - Saycon Sengbloh

Posted at 2:37 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 14:37:32-04

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Saycon Sengbloh is an award-winning stage, TV, and film actress. Saycon portrays mother Lillian Williams, with Wonder Years veteran Fred Savage directing the first three episodes.

Learn more here.

Watch The Wonder Years Wednesday nights at 8:00pm right here on WMAR.

