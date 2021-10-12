The Wonder Years - Saycon Sengbloh

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a new original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Saycon Sengbloh is an award-winning stage, TV, and film actress. Saycon portrays mother Lillian Williams, with Wonder Years veteran Fred Savage directing the first three episodes.

