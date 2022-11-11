Watch Now
The W Home Group - November 2022

The housing market is changing radically, and if you're relying on online algorithms and data to sell your home, you may be leaving money on the table.

While the market is cooling off, sellers are still seeing top dollar offers for their homes. Sellers should speak with a real estate expert like W Home Group to help stage and price the home for quick, easy selling.

It's still a seller's market, but buyers who were sidelined last year can have more confidence getting back into the game now. Inspections, closing assistance, appraisals, and other elements that make buyers feel safe are making a comeback.

