The W Home Group explores Severna Park

Baltimore and the surrounding counties are full of unique neighborhoods, each with their own distinct culture, lifestyle options, local businesses, and activities. Each week, The W Home Group will highlight their favorite neighborhoods to sell in and what makes each one so distinctive.

This week we're in Severna Park with agent Elizabeth Patterson. Located in Anne Arundel County, Severna Park is a family friendly community with highly rated schools, fun town events, and plenty of outdoor activities like water access points and biking and hiking trails.

It's also home to Alpha Mentality Fitness, a gym focused on personalized training and metabolic conditioning. Husband and wife ownership team Megan and Aaron Klag felt immediately at home and welcomed by the community when they opened their doors a few months ago.

Severna Park is situated about 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore and commuter routes like 83 and 795. Buyers will find mostly single family homes, some starting in the low to mid 300s. There are also numerous waterfront properties available.

Contact W Home Group agent Elizabeth Patterson by phone or text at 301-526-5675, or learn more about the W Home Group here.