The Vertical Connection - Spring 2024

Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 04, 2024
If you're prepping your home for sale or just doing a good old fashions clean out this Spring, have you looked at your flooring?

The Vertical Connection Carpet One makes the process easy from shopping to install. You can meet with a friendly sales professional at the showroom in Columbia, or have a sales pro come to you! Shop at home allows you to see samples at your convenience and match them to the exact space you'd like.

If you're getting a home ready for market, new flooring can make a big impact on the sales price. Choices that provide both safety and aesthetic updates, like stair runners, are particularly popular.

Installation is easy and thorough - installers will clean and sweep the subfloor before treating with an antimicrobial spray that can help people who suffer from asthma or allergies. Treatment is a free part of the installation process!

Learn more here.

