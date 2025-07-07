The Vertical Connection Carpet One was recently honored to be recognized as a 2025 Baltimore Business Journal Honoree.This recognition was earned through their nearly 50 years of commitment their customers and community.



Learn about flooring options from The Vertical Connection Carpet One

The Vertical Connection Carpet One - Summer 2025

If you’re in the market for new flooring, this is the company to consider. The Vertical Connection Carpet One makes the process easy from shopping to install. You can meet with a friendly sales professional at the showroom in Columbia, or have a sales pro come to you! Shop at home allows you to see samples at your convenience and match them to the exact space you'd like.

