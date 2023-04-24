Watch Now
The Vertical Connection is a family business that has been around for 45 years.

Whether people are shopping at home or in their Columbia storefront, they are happy to share the newest trends.

In flooring, vinyl plank flooring is popular, along with laminate flooring that is now more water resistant than ever before. Carpeting has also undergone some innovations, and customers can now expect better performance, and a array of warmer colors.

If you’re looking for window treatments, automation and motorization are the new norm.

Click here to learn more about their products and what you should know when selecting a contractor.

