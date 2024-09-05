The Vantage Point 'Compass Seminar Series' offers timely advice to seniors

Knowing that you have a smart plan to navigate whatever tomorrow holds can allow you to approach each day with more enthusiasm and optimism.

The Residences at Vantage Point is a non-profit senior living community for people aged 60 and over. They offer independent living as well as continuing care and memory care in Columbia. This Fall, the Vantage Point Compass Seminar Series will offer four informative seminars to empower seniors to take charge of their futures. The series will cover topics like seniors living alone, retirement living, elder care, caregiving, and rightsizing and selling a home.

Author Joy Loverde is a keynote speaker of the series, focusing on planning ahead to stay in control and make sure your choices are known. She says to focus on three key areas as we age:



Financing a longer life

Where to live

Legal or decision making paperwork in order and on file

Register for the seminars here.

Learn more about Residences at Vantage Point here.