The University of Maryland Medical System offers a better state of care for cancer patients

When you or a loved one is facing a cancer diagnosis, the choice to seek care at a nationally recognized cancer center that caters to your physical, mental and cognitive health needs is an important one.

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is at the forefront of cancer care, with a network of five cancer centers across the state, anchored by the renowned University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC), one of the select few National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the region.

UMGCCC offers a true multidisciplinary approach to treating all types of cancer, with an active research program – currently offering more than 460 clinical trials – dedicated to finding better ways to treat patients. At UMGCCC’s new home, the Roslyn and Leonard Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine, patients will have access to state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient cancer care under one roof.

Together UMMS treats more people with cancer than anywhere else in Maryland, and more than 8,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients choose to receive care at UMMS. For better outcomes and compassionate care, the choice is UMMS. That’s a better state of care.

