The Travel Mom - Visit Fort Lauderdale

The kids are back in school and now its time to plan a getaway for the grown ups!

Greater Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of gorgeous coastlines along with entertainment, nightlife, restaurants, shopping, adventures, and more! Don't miss the Dine Out Lauderdale event now through the end of September! More than 100 restaurants offer special deals on prix-fixe menus, brunches, and happy hour!

From cute B&Bs to amazing resorts like the Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale has something for every interest and budget. The rich diversity and culture means everyone is welcome and there's always so much to see and do.

