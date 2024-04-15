The Travel Mom - Trips with Friends

If you're looking to get away with some of your best buds, Kissimmee, Florida is the place to be.

Kissimmee is close to major theme park attractions like the Disney Parks (and Disney Springs Dining) plus great water parks like Island H2O.

If you'd rather get into nature, Kissimmee offers amazing activities like air boats, kayaking, zip lining, biking, plus wildlife tours and plenty of history to uncover!

Renting a vacation home is perfect for a group of friends - it lets everyone hang out together while still having their own space, allows for more cooking at "home", and lets vacationers stick to a familiar routine.

