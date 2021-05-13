Watch
The Travel Mom - RV Vacations

Posted at 2:02 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 14:02:27-04

Travel Mom Emily Kaufman knows as the weather warms and restrictions ease, you may be thinking about booking a family vacation. But if you're not ready to get on a plane or just want to take an epic road trip, RV vacations are a huge trend right now!

Hit the road with all the comforts of home. Find your RV on RV Share, the biggest peer-to-peer site connecting RV owners with renters. Owners are friendly and helpful, and always available to answer questions and help you get started - even if you're a little nervous!

Summer is peak RV season, so if you're thinking about it, book your RV and your destination now.

Learn more here.

