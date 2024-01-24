The Travel Mom - Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas sets sail this week!

This one-of-a-kind ship includes 8 separate "neighborhoods", all with their own unique personality, shopping, restaurants, and activities! From family friendly Surfside to the thrills of Category 6 waterpark, there is truly something for everyone.

Icon of the Seas boasts more than 40 dining experiences, lounges and bars, plus an amazing theatre, shopping, and more!

Plus, each sailing stops at CocoCay, where it's always a perfect day!

Book your trip here.

Follow the Travel Mom and enter to win your cruise here.