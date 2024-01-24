Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The Travel Mom - Royal Caribbean Cruises

Posted at 1:40 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 13:40:13-05

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas sets sail this week!

This one-of-a-kind ship includes 8 separate "neighborhoods", all with their own unique personality, shopping, restaurants, and activities! From family friendly Surfside to the thrills of Category 6 waterpark, there is truly something for everyone.

Icon of the Seas boasts more than 40 dining experiences, lounges and bars, plus an amazing theatre, shopping, and more!

Plus, each sailing stops at CocoCay, where it's always a perfect day!

Book your trip here.

Follow the Travel Mom and enter to win your cruise here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices