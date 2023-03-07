The Travel Mom - MSC Cruises March 2023

The MSC Seascape is one of the newest in the MSC line. This luxurious ship has been designed with everyone in mind - with great kids' clubs for families to romantic dining experience for couples.

Other amenities include the amazing infinity pool, an elevated glass walkway, a fun roller coaster simulator, and fantastic dining and lounge options.

MSC will sail from New York beginning in April 2023, so now is a great time to book. You can also enter to win a cruise for two from the Travel Mom!

Follow the Travel Mom and enter the giveaway here.

Learn more about MSC and book your cruise here.