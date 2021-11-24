Watch
The Travel Mom - MSC Cruises

Posted at 1:49 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 13:49:48-05

After a tough year, demand is building, travelers are ready, and the cruise industry is coming back strong!

MSC Cruises are sailing now from Miami and other ports, heading to great destinations like Bahamas, Jamaica, Central America, and the Southern Caribbean

Unwind at the adults-only infinity pool, or jump in for family fun at the water park before finishing your day at one of 20 dining options available on board.

Travel Mom Emily Kaufman wants to share her love of MSC Cruises- head here to win a trip!

Learn more about MSC here.

