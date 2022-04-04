The Travel Mom - Hopper Deals

Watch
The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman knows that the costs associated with traveling are rising.

Hopper is an app that searches the best prices on flights and rental cars to give you the best deal, easy rate freezing, easy rebooking, and more! It's a traveler's best friend and now it's even better.

Hopper's Deal Drops are here! Starting 4/4, save between $44 - $444 on 44 destinations! Plan your trip to Travel Mom favorites Las Vegas, Miami, Hawaii, and even internationally!

Download Hopper in your app store, or learn more here.

Follow The Travel Mom here.

