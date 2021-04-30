Watch
The Travel Mom - Fort Lauderdale

Posted at 2:05 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:05:06-04

If you're looking for a fun filled vacation with something to please everyone in the family, Fort Lauderdale should be at the top of your list!

Great Fort Lauderdale is a favorite spot for Travel Mom Emily Kaufman. Made up of 8 different communities, Greater Fort Lauderdale has everything from luxury hotels to funky bread and breakfasts. Fort Lauderdale takes health and safety guidelines seriously and employs social distancing, masking, cleaning, and other safety measures to keep guests and staff healthy and safe.

Looking for a deal on lodging, dining, or activities? Click here for all of the great "lauder-deals"!

Learn more from the Travel Mom plus enter a vacation giveaway here.

