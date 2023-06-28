Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The Travel Mom - Embassy Suites Getaways

Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 14:08:29-04

This summer, why not take a vacation the entire family can enjoy? With spacious rooms, complementary cooked-to-order breakfast, a complementary evening reception with drinks and snacks, and even more amenities, Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort should be on your list.

Virginia Beach is an easy trip from Baltimore, and you can let Embassy Suites take it from there!

International travel is big this summer, and if you're craving the Carribean, check out Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort, or find other great locations here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices