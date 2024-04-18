The Travel Mom - Beaches Negril, Jamaica

Whether you're seeking family fun in the sun or a romantic couples getaway, Emily Kaufman, AKA The Travel Mom, says Beaches Resorts in Negril, Jamaica have what you're looking for.

Beaches Negril is perfect for a multi-generational trip to get the whole family together or a romantic getaway for two. The all-inclusive resort offers amazing accommodations, friendly and helpful staff, water parks, pools, beautiful beaches, and delicious food and drink options.

You can even party with Elmo and other Sesame Street friends, and sensory and autism friendly programming is available.

Beaches also has family friendly resorts in Turks and Caicos and Ocho Rios, and don't forget adult only sister resorts Sandals if you're looking for a romantic getaway!

