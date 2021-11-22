Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The Travel Mom - Atlantis Bahamas

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:47 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:47:17-05

Whether you're planning for family time or the perfect romantic getaway, Atlantis Bahamas has you covered.

From family friendly activities like a fun water park, great dining, and other activities grouped by age, there's something for everyone!

Or experience true luxury at The Cove. Enjoy all the other amenities Atlantis Paradise Island offers, with an exclusive adults only pool, personalized service, and private cabana rental.

Travel Mom Emily Kaufman has all the deals too! Book now to save on accommodations and activities, or enter to win a trip here!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019