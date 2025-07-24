The Tate Cancer Center at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center: Navigating sexual health after treatment

When people think of cancer treatment side effects, sexual health often doesn’t make the list - but for many women, it’s a deeply personal and life-altering issue. Even when cancer isn't gynecological, treatments like chemotherapy, hormone therapy, surgery and radiation can impact sexual function and intimacy.





The compassionate staff at Tate Cancer Center at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center understand what happens to a woman’s body during and after cancer treatment, and how to begin reclaiming confidence, comfort and connection.

Speaking with your doctor and partner before starting treatment is important so everyone can be informed and prepared. The Tate Cancer Center offers a free support group featuring self-care skills classes and group discussion providing information and support for cancer patients and survivors.

The Tate Cancer Center at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center provides medical expertise and comprehensive care and treatment for several cancers, including breast, lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, liver, pancreatic, bladder, kidney, gynecologic, skin, testicular and more. An affiliate of with the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC), the Tate Cancer Center is also part of the University of Maryland Cancer Network. The Network provides access to national experts, the latest treatments, leading edge technology and promising clinical trials.

