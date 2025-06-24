Quilting may be though of as an old-fashioned hobby, but The Sewing Box Quilt Shop celebrates all ages and generations looking to learn a skill and showcase their creativity.

You can truly make a day of it at The Sewing Box. Sing up for a group class and make new friends, or book a private lesson to get more familiar with machines or patterning. Browse over 5,000 bolts of fabric and notions in store and let your imagination run wild! The Sewing Box also offers retreats, open sews, machine storage, finishing services, and more.

Plan your visit to The Sewing Box The Sewing Box quilt shop is bringing the joy of quilting to everyone

Can't get to the store in person? Shop online with free shipping on orders over $100, and be sure to check out their online resources. Each Wednesday, The Sewing Box goes live to answer questions or show a new tutorial. You can also find free patterns, demos, and other great information.

The Sewing Box is located in Meyersdale, PA, near Deep Creek. As a Harvest Host member, there is RV parking and many local attractions to visit. Learn more and plan your visit here.