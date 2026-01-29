Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The School of the Cathedral of Mary our Queen focuses on spiritual strength and academic excellence

The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, a co-ed K-8 school in Baltimore, develops children's spiritual strength and academic excellence.


Book your tour of the School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
Small class sizes and supportive administration and staff make students feel valued. Cathedral School helps grow each student academically using technology as a tool, teaching self-advocacy, and encouraging critical thinking skills. Religion is also part of an intentional curriculum, with weekly masses and religion classes.

Cathedral School offers a variety of sports and extracurriculars, including a digital media team, chess club, and cooking club.

At Cathedral School, students, families, and staff work together to produce the best student possible. Click here to learn more or book a tour.

