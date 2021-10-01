The School of the Cathedral - October 2021

The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, a co-ed K-8 school in Baltimore, develops students' spiritual strength and academic excellence.

The school community strives to make every student, parent, and staff member feel like family. They were able to quickly pivot to online learning in the early days of the pandemic with 1-to-1 tech for students so they could easily learn from home.

This year, students have been welcomed back in person with health and safety measures such as masking, distancing, going outdoors for classes when possible, and stringent cleaning standards.

Learn more at their Open Houses on 10/5 and 11/11, or find more information here.