Numerous scientific studies show that a plant-based diet can help prevent conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, and can help maintain a healthy weight.

After years of yo-yo weight loss and fad diets, Shauné Hayes transitioned to a plant based diet. She's sustained her 100 pound weight loss for four years and is an advocate for easy, delicious, plant based recipes.

Shauné's story is featured in Dr. Neal Barnard's new book, The Power Foods Diet. Alongside other success stories, the book also offers more than 200 plant based recipes. Shauné's favorites include Sweet Potato Chili and Jammin' Jerk Lentils.

Learn more about The Power Foods Diet and buy the book here.

Follow Shauné's journey here.