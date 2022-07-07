The Points Guy - Travel Tips

Inflation and gas prices may be high, but you can still take an amazing trip this summer with these money saving travel tips for The Points Guy, Brian Kelly.

Choose the Right Mobile Plan: This guarantees coverage and uninterrupted service wherever you go. New coverage plans from providers, like T-Mobile, offer free wi-fi and streaming on flights as well as discounts on gas, hotels, rentals cars and more.



This guarantees coverage and uninterrupted service wherever you go. New coverage plans from providers, like T-Mobile, offer free wi-fi and streaming on flights as well as discounts on gas, hotels, rentals cars and more. Book with Points and Miles: Points and miles give you ultimate flexibility in the event you need to cancel or change your trip as they will be refunded back into your account.



Points and miles give you ultimate flexibility in the event you need to cancel or change your trip as they will be refunded back into your account. Travel Low and Slow: Fly into one place and then travel by car, train, foot or bicycle instead of buying multiple flights to cut back on costs



Fly into one place and then travel by car, train, foot or bicycle instead of buying multiple flights to cut back on costs Go Where the Dollar is Strongest: Traveling to places with a lower exchange rate will get you more for your money. Many of these places are often underrated vacation destinations adding to the adventure!

Learn more here.

