Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The PenFed Foundation Afghan Rescue and Resettlement Program

The PenFed Foundation Afghan Rescue and Resettlement Program
Posted at 1:03 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 01:03:29-04

The PenFed Foundation Afghan Rescue and Resettlement Program

The war in Afghanistan may officially be over, but the sisterhood that developed between the Afghan and American women who served together there is not.

The PenFed Foundation Afghan Rescue and Resettlement Program was created to help welcome these Afghan heroes and their families who served alongside American service members. The program raises funds to provide food, clothing, housing, transportation, childcare and other services to the Afghan refugees as they resettle in communities across America.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019