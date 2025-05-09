The Parents' Place of Maryland provides support to parents of children with disabilities

The Parents' Place of Maryland (PPMD) began 35 years ago as a heartfelt, grassroots effort by families, professionals, and community leaders who shared a common goal: to offer support, resources, and a sense of community to parents of children with disabilities and special health care needs.

Their mission is simple but powerful; empower families to be strong advocates and partners in improving both education and health outcomes for all children. PPMD believes in the power of “families helping families,” and today, they continue to provide a variety of programs and services that support parents from all walks of life. PPMD serves thousands of families each year, with a staff made up largely of parents who’ve walked this journey themselves. They understand firsthand how invaluable it is to have someone who truly gets it, they're here to help families find their voice and advocate for their children’s future.

The Wrightslaw Special Education Law & Advocacy Conference will be held on Thursday, September 18th from 9am - 4:30pm. This full-day virtual conference on special education law and advocacy will cover topics like special education law, IEPs, and more. It's also a fundraising event for PPMD. Tickets to the conference can be purchased here.

PPMD services are available in English and Spanish, with other languages available with notice. Services are provided free of charge for families with children with disabilities aged from birth through age 26.

