The Option Group - Power of Age 2023

The Option Group provides unique services to families in order to skillfully navigate longevity. The team conducts comprehensive evaluations, makes recommendations, implements a plan of care and coordinates resources to support it. Additionally, they provide educational advocacy services and can assist with care in the home or placement in a facility.

Ongoing monitoring helps ensure the appropriate plan of care is implemented at all times and changes can be made to address changes in condition and avoid crises. The goal is to identify ways to enhance the quality of life for clients.

