The Option Group - May 2021

The Option Group provides Care Management Services that can help sort out issues quickly and professionally to increase safety for your loved ones. The Option Group can help manage care for seniors and disabled or injured individuals.

Their team of Certified Life Care Managers, Social Workers and Nurses work to assess, create, coordinate and implement care plans, provide crisis intervention, advocacy, and empower families to achieve safety, independence and function.

The Option Group has grown to provide services throughout the states of Maryland and Delaware as well as southeast Pennsylvania. . They plan on offering virtual and in-person events in their new office space. Event include caregiver support groups, classes, educational support, and more.

Learn more and book your 30 minute free consult here.

